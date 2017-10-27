Prison dispensary robbers told to address addiction as they are jailed

Two women who robbed a prison dispensary to feed their drug addiction were each jailed today for a year.

Nichola Nicholl (25), of Rosebrook Grove, CarricKfergus, and Donna McKeefry (27), of Old City Close, Londonderry, were told they will spend a further period on licence to deal with their drug addictions.

A third co-accused, Mandy Louise O’Toole (25), of Elgin Street, Belfast, agreed to complete a three-year probation order.

Downpatrick Crown Court, siting in Belfast, heard all three pleaded guilty to robbery on the morning of their trial earlier this year.

Judge Brian Sherrard said that on the morning of March 3, 2015, nurses at the medical treatment unit in Hydebank Wood women’s prison in south Belfast were dispensing medication to female inmates when a fourth co-accused, who has since died, “pretended to have a fit” in a corridor outside.

When medical staff went to her aid, the door was forced open and they were pushed back by the defendants who entered the room by “brute force”. One member of staff was pushed to the floor and sustained bruising and scratches.

The court heard the alarm was raised and prison staff rushed to the scene and Nicholl was found to have 14 temazepam tablets on her.

CCTV footage captured O’Toole and McKeefrey “drinking liquid diazepam from a bottle in the drug cabinet”.

Judge Sherrard described the robbery as “unsophisticated” and said it had been “provoked by the defendants drug dependency”.

“While that is not an excuse or to justify the behaviour,” said the judge, “it does explain the decision, which was inevitably doomed to failure, to enter the medical room.”

He said that since O’Toole was currently the subject of a two-year probation order and had responded well to supervision and had committed no further crimes, he would make her the subject a further three-year probation order until 2020.

The judge told Nicholl and McKeefrey that their future lay in their own hands by either addressing their addiction to drugs or meeting a “premature death” like the fourth accused who he described as the main instigator of the robbery.

Judge Sherrard handed each of them a sentence of 34 months, with 12 months to be spent in prison followed by 22 months on licence following their release from custody in an effort to deal with their addictions to opiates and polysubstances.