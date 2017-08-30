Sixteen students from North West Regional College (NWRC) have just completed a course aimed at building confidence and motivation in young people.

The Prince’s Trust Team Programme is a twelve week course for young people aged between 16 and 24.

Students from North West Regional College pictured from lef to right: Erin Mc Anenny, Aaron Mc Daid Victor Onufrei, Sairah Farrell, Nicole Mc Colgan and Rosaleen Devlin.

All of the recent participants have either gone into employment or have applied to go back into education.

Applications are now being accepted for the next Team Programme course which will begin on Monday, September 25, at NWRC. This is the first time two Team Programmes will be running at NWRC, one at Strand Road Campus and the other based at the Limavady campus.

The programme is free and allows participants to gain increased confidence, motivation and employability skills.

During the twelve weeks, participants will be involved in a challenging programme that is delivered in a fun and interactive way. It will also be an opportunity for them to work towards a national recognised qualification.

Sean Curran, Team Leader Prince’s Trust, explained that participants do not need to have to have

any previous experience or educational qualifications to take part.

He added: “The entire 12 weeks have been designed with the young people in mind and include a

two week placement that has been tailored for them as individuals.

“The feedback we received from our most recent participants was that they found it very beneficial

and they enjoyed the 12 week element to the course which is broken up into learning, residential,

team work and work placement.”

The course is open to young people in Derry~Londonderry, Strabane and Limavady.

For more information on the Derry/Londonderry programme please contact sean.curran@nwrc.ac.uk (07794215217) or conor.hassan@nwrc.ac.uk (07834304266).

For more information on the Limavady programme please contact denis.mclaughlin@nwrc.ac.uk

(07527389281) or Kathy.mclaughlin@nwrc.ac.uk (07712506275)