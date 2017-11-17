Primary schools road safety quiz

Primary Schools are being invited to enter their local heat of the NI Road Safety Quiz.

There will be 11 regional heats starting in January 2018 and two teams from each region will progress to the NI final which will be held in Belfast in February 2018.

The quiz, which is for Primary 7 pupils, is organised by Road Safe NI, to promote awareness with primary school children, who are a vulnerable road user group. The event is once again sponsored by leading accident management firm, CRASH Services and supported by a number of partner agencies like local councils and emergency services. In addition, NI Road Safety received a significant donation from Real World Fleet Training Ltd to cover event costs.

The table quiz format will cover both road safety and general knowledge. The quiz will consist of seven rounds of eight questions plus and extra round on road signs. Prizes will be given to the first, second and third placed teams and everyone involved will take home a certificate. Each school can send a team of four pupils from Primary 7.

As an added incentive the top two teams from each heat will progress to the NI Finals which will take place in Belfast on Monday, February 26 at 7pm.

Davy Jackson, Secretary of Road Safe NI, said: “The event has grown well over the last two decades and last year we had nearly 200 primary schools take part. It is vitally important that we educate young road users on key road safety issues.”

For details of each heat and to obtain an entry form for your school, please email info@roadsafeni.com.