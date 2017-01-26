Power cut hits region

Over 70 customers are without electricity due to a power cut in the Greysteel area.
It is understood the outage occurred at approximately 7:08am this morning.
A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Electricity Newtworks (NIEN) said: “We’ve located the fault on the network and repairs will begin as soon as possible.”
There is currently no estimated restoration time.
A total of 72 customers are without electricity.
Almost Done!
Registering with Londonderry Sentinel means you're ok with our terms and conditions.