Portstewart to swing along with golf’s music line-up

English pop-rock stars Scouting For Girls have been confirmed to perform at the closing ceremony of this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation at Portstewart on Sunday, July 9.

With local indie rock stars Two Door Cinema Club already teed up for a special homecoming performance at the event’s opening ceremony on Wednesday, July 5, this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is promising to be a festival of golf and entertainment for sports and music fans of all ages.

This year’s event which runs from Tuesday July 4 until Sunday July 9 is expected to be the biggest Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in the tournament’s 90-year history.

As well as watching Rory McIlroy defend his title for the first time against a growing field of the world’s best golfers - including Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry and Rafa Cabrera Bello – spectators will also be treated to top class line-up of local and international music and entertainment.

For the first time ever at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, a Showstage in the Championship Village will play host to headline acts Two Door Cinema Club and Scouting For Girls, as well as a number of local singers and musicians including acoustic artists Jack McNaul from Coleraine, Ricky Lorimer from Portstewart and Triona from Downpatrick.

Belfast-based jazz musician and producer Rick Swan will also take to the stage on the evening of Friday, July 7 while The Groove Robbers, a popular four-piece band from the North Coast, will perform their energetic live show featuring music covering many decades on the evening of Saturday, July 8.

In addition, fans will also have an opportunity to listen to the thoughts of the players with a number of Player Q&As – and possibly a celebrity or two - lined up during the tournament.

With a ‘season ticket’ costing just £100 for SIX DAYS of world class golf and music entertainment, the European Tour’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Championship Director Simon Alliss claims that this year’s event offers unbelievable value for money.

“This event just keeps on getting bigger and bigger and we are thrilled to now add Scouting For Girls to our line-up of top class entertainment at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation,” said Simon.

“Along with Two Door Cinema Club and the brilliant local acts that we have lined up throughout the event, we are all looking forward to a really wonderful festival of golf and entertainment for sports fans, music fans and families.

“To be able to watch the world’s best golfers perform on a glorious links course and see all of these bands over a period of six days for just £100 for a season ticket – with free entry for kids – really is unbeatable value for money.”

Tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open are on sale at www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com and begin at £15 for practice day Tuesday and just £20 for Pro-Am Wednesday, which includes the opening ceremony featuring Two Door Cinema Club.

Single day tickets for Thursday or Friday cost £40 and day tickets for the weekend cost £45 – with all entertainment included in the price.

An adult season souvenir ticket, which covers six days of world class golf from Wednesday to Sunday, costs just £100 (a saving of £105 over the course of the six days).

Concessions are available for customers aged over 60 and between 16 and 21, while children under 16 are permitted free entry when accompanied by a ticket holding adult.

To get a full seated view of all of the drama at the 18th green, grandstand tickets cost an additional £11.50 for Thursday and Friday, £16.50 for Saturday and £21.50 for Sunday.

Official Hospitality packages are also available on the ticketing page, or alternatively contact the European Tour’s dedicated Hospitality Sales Team, who will be happy to answer any queries and discuss the various hospitality options, on enquiries@europeantourhospitality.com or +44 (0) 1344 840681.