Police treating destruction of WWI artwork as 'hate crime'

Police are appealing for information after artwork commemorating the sacrifices made during WWI was destroyed in Londonderry.

The damage was caused to a display in The Fountain area of the city.

DUP alderman Graham Warke said: "I am absolutely disgusted that someone has destroyed the Battle of the Somme mural at the Cathedral Youth Club in the Fountain Estate. These murals were put up to remember all the men from our city who paid the ultimate sacrifice on the July 1, 1916."



PSNI Inspector Alison Ferguson said: “Police received a report just before midday that a piece of the artwork, located outside a local youth club in The Fountain, had been destroyed. It’s believed the damage occurred sometime overnight.



"We are treating this as a hate crime, and I would appeal to anyone who was in The Fountain area last night and noticed any suspicious activity in the area , or who knows anything about this incident to contact police at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 524 18/11/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”