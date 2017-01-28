Police seize 30 cars in traffic clampdown

Police in Derry have seized 30 cars in a clampdown against errant motorists while the force has promised to work with Strand Road residents to address anti-social behaviour by ‘boy racers’.

The PSNI said the car seizures were part of continuing efforts to make the roads of the city a safer place.

Seizures and arrests were made against both dangerous and drunk drivers.

Police were due to meet with residents and Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Cooper in relation to the ongoing issue on the Strand Road on Tuesday night, however, the meeting was postponed by the PSNI.

Inspector Jonny Hunter said police are fully committed to working with residents to clampdown on anti-social driving.

“We have been working closely with our colleagues in Driver and Vehicle Agency to address the issue of dangerous driving in the city, particularly along parts of the Strand Road. In the last few months we have carried out two joint operations which resulted in a number of detections. In the wider Foyleside area we have seized over 30 vehicles and made arrests for traffic related offences including excess alcohol,” said Inspector Hunter.

“The Neighbourhood Team for the area will continue to focus on this issue and would encourage residents to report any incidents of concern providing as much detail as possible about the cars being used and the people driving.

“We will continue to keep the public updated through the Foyle Facebook page and we are grateful for the support of the community as we work to make our roads and community safer,” he added.