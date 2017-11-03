Police release name of man killed in Sion Mills RTC

A 30-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision in Sion Mills last week, the PSNI has confirmed.

Stephen McElwee, from the local area, died after being involved in an incident involving a black Volkswagen Passat and a blue Vauxhall Astra at around 11.10pm on Thursday, October 26.

Constable Trevor Fletcher from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “One man remains in hospital in a serious condition.

“Last night, officers revisited the scene on the Peacock Road, speaking to motorists and passers-by as part of the ongoing investigation.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Please call 101, quoting reference number 1545 of 26/10/17.”