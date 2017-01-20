Police officers fired guns in homes, cars and stations

Police officers fired their guns negligently 32 times in the past five years including 13 times in their own homes, according to data newly released by the PSNI.

Last year alone there were six incidents involving negligent discharges.

Between 2011 and 2016 officers fired guns eight times in PSNI stations, accidentally or in breach of protocol, the figures show.

Guns were fired three times inside police cars or landrovers inside stations and on one occasion in 2013 a gun was accidentally or inappropriately fired inside a police vehicle in the street. There were six negligent discharges during firearms training.

The PSNI stated: “Whilst the PSNI takes the discharge of police firearms very seriously, the number of incidents should be placed in context with the strength of the PSNI, which is 6810 Regular Officers and 351 POPTs (Police Officer Part-Time) and the fact that the Service is routinely armed.”