Police officer makes full and frank admission after sliding down muddy St. Columb’s Park slope on backside

A North West police officer has made a full and frank admission to sliding down a muddy slope on his backside after taking a tumble while on a routine patrol in St. Columb’s Park this week.

The incident happened while ‘Constable Jock’, a member of the neighbourhood policing team for Foyleside and The Moor in the city, was patrolling against anti-social behaviour in the park during terrible weather.

According to Constable Jock, who good-humouredly posted details of the incident along with a picture of his muddied trousers on the PSNI’s local Facebook profile, he was on his way back from checking an old building when his feet gave way.

Initially, Constable Jock was assured by his colleagues that he would not be able negotiate a sizeable and muddy slope up to the building without falling.

This only encouraged the intrepid Constable Jock to prove his fellow police officers wrong, as he explained.

He posted: “I tackled the slope head on and worked my way up the slippery slope. I took a slide a couple of times but stayed upright and made it to the top in one piece.

“Now I will admit I felt a bit full of myself for completing the challenge and looked forward to returning to the car to gloat.

“I checked the area and there was no one about (rightly so as it’s bucketing down at this time and I’m soaked).

“So I turn and head back down the slope towards the police vehicle at the bottom and my awaiting colleague when suddenly I take a slide but remain upright!

“Gathering myself from this close call I continue down the slope, a bit more cautious now nearing the bottom and in front of my colleague my foot slips and plank onto my backside sliding down the slope.....

“Unhurt I jumped up hoping no passing walkers had seen and head back to the vehicle where my colleague was in tears laughing at my misfortune.

“Life lesson; when your colleague says you won’t make it up without falling, listen to them! You might make it up but remember you have to get back down!

“#LifeLesson #HurtEgo #EarlyShower #KeepingPeopleSafe.”