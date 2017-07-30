Police investigating reports of sectarian graffiti

Police at Strand Road are investigating reports of sectarian graffiti having been daubed on walls in Bond's Street and Duddy’s Court.

A number of reports were received of sectarian slogans having been painted at both locations sometime overnight between Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30.

Inspector Ray Wilson said: "Enquiries into the incidents are ongoing and I would ask anyone with any information to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 595 30/07/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."