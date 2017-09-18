Police investigating child’s sudden death

The PSNI are investigating the sudden death of a young child in the Bogside area of Londonderry.

The death was reported yesterday morning, shortly after 10am, police say.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A post mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death. There are no further details available at this time.”

Foyle MLA Karen Mullan said: “It’s really tragic. Obviously the police are investigating so we don’t know anything at this stage about the cause of this very sad death. The detah of a young child ripples out and affects all the community and our deepest sympathies are with the immediate family, the wider family and the wider community of the Bogside.

“It’s horrendous. The family are obviously greiving and it is going to be really, really difficult for them over the next days and months. I am sure they are devastated.”

The Sinn Féin MLA continued: “Where the wee boy lived is a very good community, just across from Pilot’s Row (community centre). They are very tight knit and I know they will rally round the family. The neighbours were all very upset by what has happened yesterday and I know that if there is anything they can do, or anything that we can do to support the family, they will be there for them.”