Police hunt burglars who stole quad from Ballougry barn

Police in Derry are hunting burglars who broke into a barn and stole a quad bike on the outskirts of the city sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of the burglary from the barn of a residential premises on the Ballyougry Hill Road.

Constable Stewart said: “It was reported that between the hours of 5pm on Sunday, February 12 and 8.30am on Monday, February 13, a Red Honda 500TRX quad bike that was stored under a barn was stolen from a property located on the Ballyougry Hill Road, Derry/Londonderry area.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or to anyone that may have been offered a similar item for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 220 of the 13/02/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”