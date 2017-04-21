Police confirm body recovered from River Foyle is missing Dean Millar

The body recovered from the banks of the River Foyle on Tuesday evening (April 18th) has been confirmed as that of Dean Millar.

Dean was last seen in the Brandywell area of Londonderry late on Saturday, March 11 and he is believed to have entered the river close to Craigavon Bridge in the early hours of Sunday, March 12.

Dean’s uncle Paddy McDaid said: “Today was the day. We have now had it confirmed that it is Dean.

“We should have him home by tomorrow and the funeral details will be released later.”

Mr McDaid spoke of the bittersweet emotions as the family prepare for Dean’s funeral, now that their relentless, daily search for Dean along the River Foyle alongside professional teams and a large group of volunteers, finally resulted in him being brought home.

“You don’t know what way to be this morning, happy or sad,” he said.

“As much as we knew it was him, until it’s officially confirmed you were sitting in limbo.

“It is a massive relief in a way because you are sitting in anticipation.

“We can start the grieving properly now. The search kept you going and the grieving is the next stage and it affects everybody in different ways.”

He added: “Today was the day. We never gave up, we kept fighting through and everybody was there from day one. The whole town came to a standstill for us and people were out and those that weren’t sent messages and thoughts to us.”