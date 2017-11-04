Police appeal to trace missing teen

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing person, Adam McMenamin (14).

Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “Adam was last seen in the Galliagh area of the city at around 4pm on Friday afternoon.

“He is 5’9”, has short black hair and was wearing a dark coloured McKenzie coat with a furry hood, dark tracksuit bottoms and blue Adidas trainers.

“If you have any information to help us find him, please ring 101 quoting reference number 278 04/11/17.”