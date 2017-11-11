Police appeal after man (70s) is knocked down

A man in his 70s was knocked down by a vehicle in Londonderry on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred close to the junction of Strand Road and Pennyburn Roundabout.

The PSNI has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

Constable Mailey said : “It was reported that at around 9.50am at the junction of Strand Road and Pennyburn Roundabout a van was in collision with a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment following the collision.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have information about the incident to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 442 of the 11/11/2017.

"Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”