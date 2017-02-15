Play park vandals slammed by SF

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Fleming has slammed vandals who damaged machinery being used to construct a new play park in Strathfoyle.

He said those responsible should be ashamed of themselves.

He also called for anyone who may have witnessed the vandalism to contact police or local community representatives.

He said: “At a time when we are trying to bring more facilities into Strathfoyle the last thing we need is this type of senseless vandalism which does nothing but punish the people of the area who are eagerly awaiting for the new play park to open.

“The contractor is now left with a hefty repair bill.

“Those responsible should be ashamed of themselves. would urge anyone with any information on who is responsible for this attack to contact community representatives and the police.”