Planning permission is granted for Maritime Museum on Ebrington site

Planning permission has been granted for the much-delayed planned Maritime Museum on Ebrington Square.

No objections were made to the application which was made by Derry City and Strabane District Council as part of the ongoing development of Ebrington Square.

The news was welcomed by

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton.

“It’s very welcome news that planning approval has now been granted for the Maritime Museum to be based at Ebrington Square,” he said.

The plan is for the museum to be sited at Buildings 45, 46 and 49 on the Ebrington site at the Peace Bridge end of the site.

Planning permission was also granted for new vehicular access to Ebrington from the Limavady Road, via a signalised junction.

“These new developments will ensure that Ebrington Square will continue to grow and that our tourism offering will be increased,” added Mr Middleton.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing these plans developing to the next stage and beyond.”