Planning granted for 14 dwellings

Planning approval has been granted for the erection of 14 new dwellings in Victoria Meadows, Magheramason.

Derry City and Strabane Council’s Planning Committee heard the application is an amendment to a previously approved scheme that seeks to lower the number of units resulting in a reduced density layout. As part of the proposal, in-curtilage parking is provided for a number of the dwellings with a mix of semi-detached and terraced dwelling house types that will complete the scheme previously approved.