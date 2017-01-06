Phone survey to begin in Borough

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is conducting a telephone survey this month about retail and leisure habits.

NEMS Market Research has been commissioned to conduct the survey, which will begin on Monday 16th January.

The aim of the survey is to help build an understanding of residents’ shopping and leisure behaviour and the amount of money available for these.

Council would encourage all households who receive a call to take part as the information will be used to shape the Local Development Plan. This will guide development in the Borough until 2030. The surveys are aimed at those people who carry out the main shopping in the household. Questions asked will relate to food and non-food shopping, internet shopping and leisure activities. Calls may occur during the day, evening or at the weekend.