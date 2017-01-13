Perfect Bliss is the running for prestigious N.I. Wedding award

Londonderry business Perfect Bliss Wedding Events is on cloud nine after they received the news that they are finalists in the prestigious Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2016.

The awards, which take place in the Europa Hotel on Monday, January 30, will reward the talent and expertise of those in the industry that make the big day the best it can be. Based on a public vote, the awards commend the talented individuals and businesses dedicated to constantly delivering high-quality weddings, organising and ensure an amazing wedding day for their clients.

Perfect Bliss Wedding Events has been shortlisted in the Local Wedding Exhibition of the Year category and they are keeping their fingers crossed in the hope that will be crowned winners at the glitzy ceremony.

Geraldine Mc Laughlin, Managing Director of Perfect Bliss said: “We are delighted to be in the final again after having won the award last year for our Wedding Show in the Hastings Everglades Hotel. Perfect Bliss proudly presented The Hastings Hotels Group of Wedding Shows plus The Lagan Valley Island Civic Centre in Lisburn and we are very hopeful of receiving the title for a second year running with four of their Shows in for the award ; Hastings Stormont Hotel, Hastings Everglades Hotel, Hastings Ballygally Castle and Lagan Valley Island Civic Centre.

“Perfect Bliss take pride in each and every one of our events and have a strong committed staff base to aid in the completion of the events to such a high standard. To receive recognition of our hard work and to claim the Exhibition of The Year would be proudly accepted and if we were lucky enough to retain the title for a second year the title we would be dedicated to all of the Perfect Bliss staff. This would be a great acknowledgement for their dedication to Perfect Bliss Wedding Events over the years!

“So thank-you to all our venues and staff for aiding in making Perfect Bliss Wedding Events the thriving local company we all affectionately known as PB.”

With a public voting system, the NI Wedding Awards is a celebration of local talent. Winners are a true reflection of quality and customer service as chosen by members of the general public. To enter the competition, dress makers, florists, photographers, caterers, and others have been nominated by devoted clients that have experienced exceptional service. Nominations have come from far and wide for an event which is destined to be a sparkling evening in the local event calendar.