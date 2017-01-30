Pensioner hospitalised after house fire

A 90-year-old man was transported to hospital by ambulance following a house fire on Saturday, January 28.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:25pm in the Ard Na Smoll area of the town.

Detailing the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a fire at a mid-terraced bungalow at Ard Na Smoll, Dungiven.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the blaze. A 90-year-old man was self-rescued before arrival of FRS.

“Firefighters administered first aid for smoke inhalation at the scene. He was taken to hospital by ambulance. Fire crews from Dungiven, Limavady and Maghera stations attended the incident.”