Peace IV workshops this week

A series of information events about the EU’s PEACE IV ‘Sharing Your Community Space’ programme take place this month.

The programme will challenge perceptions and barriers to using community facilities and aims to create a cohesive approach to delivering activities and services in the community, built around community spaces that are welcoming, accessible and open to all.

Groups will have an opportunity to avail of up to £20,000 of capital investment to enhance their community facility.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “This unique project will allow you to work together with other community groups to ensure cross community use of your centre. The programme will provide tangible solutions to enhance activities and facilities. I would encourage you all to attend our launch events and find out how you and your community can benefit.”

The events will begin on Wednesday, October 25 in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, at 1.30pm and Ballymoney Town Hall at 6.30pm, followed by Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, Limavady on Thursday, October 26 and Sheskburn House in Ballycastle at 6.30pm.

For further information, contact Gabrielle Quinn, Project Officer, by email: gabrielle.quinn@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or telephone 02870347277.