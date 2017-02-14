‘Partly like an Elvis gig, partly act of worship’

St. Canice’s Church in Eglinton is presenting a service with a difference next month - one based on the songs of Elvis Presley.

Asked where the idea came from, the Rector of the church, Rev Paul Hoey, said: “Last year I heard Elvis tribute singer, Andy Rodgers, from Coleraine, sing at a concert. As I listened it began to dawn on me how many of the songs related to the message of the church. I suppose this service will be partly like an Elvis gig and partly an act of worship.”

The service takes place on Sunday, March 12 at 7pm, and everyone is welcome.

“We won’t mind if anyone turns up wearing the Elvis gear,” Rev Paul added.

“I am genuinely excited by the challenge of engaging with people who might not be in church for a regular service. God gives us many means through which we can worship him and this is a wonderful new way to try and do so.”