Parliamentary approval for Brexit a dead cert with bookies

Parliamentary approval for Brexit is a dead cert with BoyleSports despite Theresa May’s setback at the hands of the Supreme Court this morning: the bookie has both houses voting to trigger Article 50 at 1/16.

A vote against is currently priced at 13/2.

Aoife Heffron, PR Executive for BoyleSports commented: “Theresa May’s Brexit plans suffered a blip after the Supreme Court ruled against the Government, forcing a Parliament vote on the triggering of Article 50. “Although at odds of 1/16 it is red hot that Parliament will vote to invoke Article 50, seeing Brexit proceedings resume in the near future.”

Bookmakers are less sure about the British Prime Minister’s promise that she will notify the European Council of the United Kingdom’s intention to leave the European Union under Article 50 of the Lison Treaty, by the end of March.

Paddy Power has priced the UK not triggering Article 50 by the end of March at 4/6.