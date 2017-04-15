Painting lampposts no way to honour 1916 and patriot dead: Campbell

Those who daubed the colours of the national flag on lampposts in Creggan and the Bogside have failed to show due respect to 'the patriot dead or spirit of 1916'.

Thus claimed Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell after street furniture was painted green, white and orange ahead of the annual Easter commemorations.

He said: "The painting of the lampposts in Westland Street and the New Road does not in any way display due respect to the patriot dead or the spirit of 1916.

"Last year republicans throughout Derry and beyond came out in hundreds of thousands to demonstrate our respect in a dignified manner.

"On Sunday we will do that again and urge everyone who wants to uphold the pride and integrity of our patriot dead to do so in a respectful way."