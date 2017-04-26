Packaging firm offering academy route to new Campsie jobs

US packaging company Bemis is looking for motivated individuals to apply for its Global Business Service Academy in Londonderry.

The company announced in January that it was establishing a European Business Service Centre in Campsie, creating up to 95 positions.

Bemis is launching a five-week academy to equip participants with the skills required to fulfil business financial service roles in the new centre. Successful academy participants will be interviewed for a full-time position with the company offering a competitive salary.

Supported by the Department for the Economy and delivered in partnership with the North West Regional College, the academy will also see successful participants gain industry recognised qualifications. Previous experience is not required but applicants must possess an HND or degree in any discipline. For further information visit https://bgsa.mindmill.co.uk/. The closing date for applications is Monday, May 8.