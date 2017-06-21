‘Outside the ropes’ at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

There’ll be more than just world-class golf to enjoy when the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open comes to Portstewart next month from Wednesday, July 5 until Sunday, July 9.

The Crescent area will be transformed into a live music venue and outdoor cinema for the 2017 ‘Fringe Festival’, creating a unique tournament atmosphere in the host town.

Children will love the face painters, balloon modelling and walkabout characters and on Saturday night, the skies over Portstewart will light up with a spectacular fireworks display. Midsummer Sessions, a spin-off from the popular Atlantic Sessions, will see over 30 musicians playing free gigs in bars, hotels, coffee shops restaurants across the four days.

A park and ride service will operate until the end of the entertainment every evening. And to encourage people to travel from the golf course to the town centre, patrons can use Translink’s 140 service from the Burnside Road to the Promenade – seamlessly connecting the action on the green to the heart of the town. Park and Ride drop off and pick up points are located on Strand Road.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open presents a wonderful opportunity to showcase our Destination to the world. Portstewart’s stunning location provides the perfect backdrop, and with top class golf and entertainment with the emphasis on family fun, it’s a long weekend not to be missed.” For more information go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.gov.uk