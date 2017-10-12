One night only for Manford in City

The Millennium Forum has also announced that hugely popular comedian Jason Manford will perform for one night only on September 21 2018.

Jason Manford’s “Muddle Class” Irish tour for September 2018 will see him travel to many corners of the country delighting audiences with his infectious wit, charm and humour.

Jason said: “I’m really chuffed to be coming back to Ireland. It’s gonna be a great laugh and I can’t wait to get back to some cracking venues. Come along, bring your pals, your teenagers, your folks and I promise we will have a cracking night together.”

In addition to the new tour, Jason hosts his ratings-winning three-hour live show on Absolute Radio every Sunday morning.

He recently hosted the critically acclaimed Sunday night primetime ITV1 game show, Bigheads. As well as The Nightly Show on ITV1.

Earlier this month, Jason released his debut album ‘A Different Stage’ on Decca Records.

Inspired by Manford’s love for musical theatre, ‘A Different Stage’ ranges from show tunes he has performed in the past, to songs that are close to his heart and some of his childhood favourites.

It features a rendition of ‘On The Street Where You Live’ from My Fair Lady, ‘Hushabye Mountain’ from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, ‘Stars’ from Les Misérables and ‘The Impossible Dream’ from the 1965 hit Broadway musical Man of La Mancha.

Jason runs Manford’s Comedy Club with his brother Colin, showcasing the best comedians of the moment - both established names and the stars of tomorrow - to audiences across the UK.

Since its launch three years ago, Manford’s Comedy Club has gone from strength to strength and booked over 300 comedians to entertain more than 45,000 people in over 60 different venues around the UK.

While working at the Buzz Comedy Club in Chorlton, Manchester in 1999, Jason was collecting glasses when a performer didn’t arrive for an evening set. Jason, who was 17 at the time stepped in to fill the gap, an event which marked the beginning of his comedy career.

Telephone 71 264455 or visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings. Over 13s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.