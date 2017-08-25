Spider season is back: How to keep arachnids out of your home

A cool August has seen spiders head indoors earlier than usual this year.

The common house spider is likely to be looking for a mate as the autumn breeding season approaches - which means they will be much more visible inside our homes.

Our guide on how to keep arachnids out of your home

Yet you don't have to surrender your house to the eight-legged creatures - there are plenty of ways you can repel spiders.

Keep your house clean and airy

Spiders love dark, damp, cluttered places.

Vacuum and dust regularly, and don't allow clutter to build up.

Store things in plastic lidded boxes rather than cardboard ones to prevent spiders gaining access.

Keep your house filled with natural light - never leave blinds or curtains closed during the day or for prolonged periods of time if you're away from home.

Use essential oils

Spiders 'smell' with their legs, so strong scents will deter them from leaving their nooks and crannies.

Tea tree, rose, cinnamon, citrus, peppermint, citronella, lavender and eucalyptus can all work - make sure you spray corners, window sills and skirting boards, and replenish regularly.

Borax

This pest control product is designed to kill ants, but it also works with spiders. Sprinkle it in corners and along door frames to prevent webs.

Seal cracks

Grab your caulking gun and seal up spider access points in walls, floors and ceilings.

Keep foliage away from your house

Don't allow plants next to your home to creep too close, as spiders will hide in them.

Similarly, don't allow leaf litter, woodpiles etc to accumulate, as they make great spider hiding places.

Get a cat

A feline will fearlessly chase spiders - although you can't always guarantee a successful outcome!