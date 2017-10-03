Photo of car parked in LONDONDERRY city centre causes stir

A photo of a car parked facing the wrong way on a one way street in Londonderry city centre has left locals feeling a bit exasperated.

The photo shows a black Ford Fiesta parked just off Chamberlain Street, at the bottom of High Street.

However, the car has been clearly parked facing the wrong way on the one way street.

The image was shared on Idiot Drivers Northern Ireland's Facebook page.

A local man said he knew the identity of the person who owned the car and, humorously, suggested the driver had reversed down High Street before parking the car.

"Does he normally drive everywhere in reverse?," asked another man. "I’d suggest resitting the driving test if that’s the case."