Friendly fox is proving a big hit with golfers

A friendly fox with an appetite for sweet snacks has been causing quite a stir among members and visitors at Lisburn Golf Club.

Over the past four weeks the valiant vixen has been boldly approaching players on the course in search of some tasty treats for her and her cubs, which are holed up in a nearby den.

The unfazed fox clearly doesn’t see the human activity on the fairways as a handicap, but rather a golden opportunity to score a few free meals.

Foxes are omnivorous mammals, but according to the club’s press secretary, this one seems to have a particular penchant for sweet snacks, particularly cereal bars and chocolate treats.

“I was playing in a competition with a lady from Warrenpoint. We were teeing off at the 14th and when we got down this wee fox appeared. She was very thin and looked very hungry so I gave her an Alpen bar and she took it,” Sandra Leckey explained.

“Usually she appears about the 11th to 15th holes and she’ll just come out usually when you’re putting on the green or about to tee off.

“She’ll follow you round a couple of holes, so I assume she associates the golf bags with food.”

Despite some people being less than fond of foxes, it seems the members at Lisburn Golf Club are far from teed off with the presence of the vixen and her cubs. Indeed they have become quite a talking point in the clubhouse, with some members even packing their bags with additional snacks to offer the fox if they spot her during their round.

“We haven’t seen the father, we’ve just seen her and someone caught sight of the cubs,” Sandra continued.

“Some of the members have been stocking up with a few extras before they go out, just in case they see her. She really likes Kit Kats, Alpen Bars and Marks and Spencer’s nuts!”

While hungry foxes going after birdies is just par for the course, club members are hoping their new furry friend is satisfied with cereal bars and chocolate treats.

Sandra describes the fox as “a cute wee thing”, but knows she could be a real threat to some of the other wildlife on the course.

“The only thing we’re worried about is that 14 little ducklings have been born as well and we’re hoping they’re not going to be on the fox’s menu,” she said.

“The ducklings are on the pond at the tenth green and we’re hoping she doesn’t decide to visit that wee family because of her fox’s instinct. She seems very tame and it’s so far so good and the ducklings are still there.”