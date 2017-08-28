Country stars to perform in charity concert for north west flooding victims

A landmark conert has been organised for next weekend in Letterkenny to support those impacted by recent flooding in the north west.

In a video on his Facebook page, Daniel O'Donnell explained how the concert in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny was "organised at short notice for September 3" after the flooding.

He said other musicians planning to join him in the Aura include Nathan Carter and Dominic Kirwin.

The country singer added that the proceeds from the concert will be given to "people who suffered because of floods" in the area.

He said he was "shocked and horrified" at the mass flooding, adding "but thank God no one lost their lives".

Last week roads and bridges crumbled, cars were washed away and homes and businesses were destroyed in the north west.

Daniel O'Donnell

Daniel said tickets for the concert will be "available all over the country" and tickets will also be available from Ticketmaster.