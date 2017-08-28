Country stars to perform in charity concert ‘Flood Aid for Inishowen’

A landmark concert has been organised for next weekend in Letterkenny bu country stars to support those impacted by recent flooding in the north west.

Daniel O’Donnell uploaded a video to his Facebook page, Daniel O'Donnell explaining how the concert in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny on September 3 at 3pm was "organised at short notice to help the people on the Inishowen peninsula whose lives have been devastated by the torrential rain of last week which has displaced many locals from their homes and livelihood.

He said other musicians planning to join him in the Aura include Nathan Carter, Declan Nearney, Johnny Brady and Dominic and Barry Kirwan.

The country singer added that the proceeds from the concert will be given to "people who suffered because of floods" in the area.

Last week roads and bridges crumbled, cars were washed away and homes and businesses were destroyed in the north west.

Well known Donegal personality Noel Cunningham will host the show ably assisted by Phil Mack from the Keep it Country Music Channel. Phil has family in Inishowen so decided to fly over to give any help he can.

Daniel says that Donegal people are generous and kind, and they will come out in force to support their own. “I’m sure like myself you are all shocked and horrified but thank God nobody lost their lives” he said, “As well as the money raised we hope that the people of Inishowen will derive some sort of comfort from this show of support and that their plight is being heard”.

The organisers have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the many people who have already contacted them offering help.

Tickets cost €30 and go on Sale on Monday through local outlets and at the Aura Centre. They are also available through ticketmaster midweek and will be subject to an added service charge. All proceeds, after costs, going to the Red Cross. All artists have offered their services free of charge.