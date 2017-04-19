Angry chihuahua who is ‘seriously anti-police’ arrested after biting officers

A tiny feisty Chihuahua ‘with serious anger issues’ bit two police officers in Lurgan in the early hours of this morning.

Named Nigel by one of the officers, he was found running around the streets of Lurgan and ‘he didn’t want to play ball’.

PSNI Craigavon said they arrested the tiny terror for jay walking, disorderly behaviour and two counts of assault on police.

In a comedic post with the dog’s photo, the PSNI Craigavon said: “This is Nigel the chihuahua. Nigel was named by Wee N, who thinks that ‘he looks like a Nigel’.

“We stopped with him at around 3.30am on Ashleigh Crescent whilst on patrol of the Avenue Road area of Lurgan.

“Nigel didn’t want to play ball.

“He was subsequently arrested for jay walking, disorderly behaviour and two counts of assault on police. He’s got serious anger issues, and bit myself AND Big T. Wee N found this hilarious.

“Normally I’d make a joke about keeping him as a new Police Dog if no one claims him.

“Not Nigel. He’s an angry wee man and is seriously anti police!

“He wasn’t wearing a collar and seemed to be coming from the Avenue Road towards Orient Circle or Carrick Drive.”

The PSNI made an appeal to find the owner as the little dog was sleeping on one of the officer’s jackets ‘which I have a feeling he’s not going to let me have back’.

“Share this or tag any chihuahua owners you know. The incident number is 173 of 19/04/17. The owner will need to call up the station to get him...soon...please...

“By the way, in this photo he’s in the drivers seat. MY seat. He chased me out of my own police car!! Angry wee so and so.

“Of course, the main thing is that Nigel is safe. The roads are no place for a wee lad like him to be wandering at 3.30am.”

Facebookers were asked to share the post and within half an hour the owner was located.

Turns out his name is Simba, after The Lion King.

PSNI Craigavon said: “Good news! Nigel, aka Simba, has been picked up and is away home.

“He certainly thinks he is a lion.

“Simba. Hmmm. He certainly wasn’t feeling the love tonight.

“Thanks for the shares to spread the word and get him home. Facebook wins again.”