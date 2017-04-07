NWRC’s Finneen is a Careers machine

The manager of North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Careers Academy, Finneen Bradley, has been officially awarded the title of ‘Careers Champion’ by Prospects Education Resources.

Finneen, who has worked at the Strand Road Campus in Derry~Londonderry for 10 years, is the first ever winner from Northern Ireland. On the way to success she collected the contest’s highest ever tally of votes in its five year history picking up an impressive 59% overall share in the public vote.

The Careers Academy manager who was awarded the title following an interview and then voting process, said she was overwhelmed and honoured to receive the award.

She added: “I am very thankful for my nomination. The work my team and I undertake is changing and enhancing lives in our college and our community on a daily basis. I am extremely fortunate to have an amazing team of staff around me who all have the same, shared vision. It is a wonderful thing when a career and passion come together. The Careers Academy within NWRC provides a one-stop support service for students, an open door policy for career planning and guidance interviews. The Academy also delivers bespoke programmes and interactive workshops.

“In May last year I started with 2 workshops and the Careers Academy now have 41. In June 2016 the Careers Academy was awarded the Matrix quality accreditation and has continued to go from strength to strength.

“My role is wide and varied. I work with all ages and a diverse nature of students. Career Development within the Careers Academy takes a 3E approach that I developed - Employability, Enterprise & Enrichment. My role is multi-faceted, it includes preparing students for progression onto University and progression into employment.

“In 2016 we had 867 applications on the UCAS system and 84.9% of our students received offers. The first week students start at NWRC the seed of employability is planted at induction.”

Karen Moore, Head of Student Services at NWRC, who nominated Finneen said: “Finneen is a careers machine. She is the most powerful, dedicated organised woman I have had the privilege of working with. She eats and breathes all things careers.

“Since the opening of the innovative Careers Academy at NWRC , Finneen has helped transform the lives of hundreds of students delivering dozens of interactive workshops. Her guidance and leadership has led to the rapid development of this newly established department to exceed expectations on every level, enriching the lives of further and higher education students and apprentices. This has included the delivery of the hugely successful ‘Inspire’ employability programme which is aimed at encouraging people of all ages into employment, education and training. We are extremely proud of Finneen and her success.”