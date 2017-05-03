NWRC Limavady congratulates first group of Inspire graduates

Members of the Roe Valley Residents Association Personal Youth Development Programme funded by IFI have just completed a five week employability programme delivered by North West Regional College, Limavady.

The ‘Inspire’ programme has already been rolled out in other NWRC campuses, however this is the first time the course has been delivered in Limavady.

The Employability programme consisted of number of workshops delivered over five weeks focusing on improving the employability prospects of the participants.

The content of workshops involved team building skills, job hunting and application tips and CV building. Positive feedback from the participants involved highlighted that it was both enjoyable and informative.

NWRC Careers Practitioner Lynne Kelly-Carton, who delivered the programme congratulated all those who took part.

She added: “A valuable feature of the programme is that it helps to break down perceived barriers to education that were a reality for some of the participants. I hope to see many of our graduates engaging with the college in the new academic year.”