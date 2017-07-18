Northern-bound traffic will be barred from Francis Street to facilitate new paving outside St. Eugene’s Cathedral

Northern-bound traffic will be barred from one of the city’s main thoroughfares for nearly a month to allow TransportNI lay new pavements outside St. Eugene’s Cathedral.

Cars travelling towards the Northland Road won’t be allowed onto Francis Street during working hours from July 24 to August 18.

Diversions will been in place, however, via Creggan Street and Infirmary Road.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesman explained: “A lane closure will be in operation on Francis Street from William Street to Great James’s Street from July 24 to August 18, 2017 between 8.00am and 6.00pm.

“This is necessary to facilitate new paving work adjacent to St. Eugene’s Cathedral. These works were programmed to take place during the summer period in order to minimise disruption to school traffic.

“Upon completion, the work will greatly enhance the visual amenity of this historic part of the City. A short diversion via Creggan Street, Infirmary Road and Great James’s Street will operate.

“It is not possible to undertake this work without the lane closure. The Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney said the expected disruption needed to be mitigated.

“I have written to Transport NI Divisional headquarters in regards to the proposed road works that are due to commence within the next few weeks on the Northland Road from the junction of Great James street to the William Street roundabout.

“This road is one of the main thoroughfares in the city and any closure has the potential to cause major disruption in the traffic flow in the city.

“Furthermore, given that it is proposed that the road be closed for four weeks then this disruption needs to be mitigated properly with adequate Traffic management measures and proper diversions put in place.

“It also vital that residents are fully informed of this closure and that adequate parking arrangements are put in place.

“I have asked Transport NI (Roads Service) for information on what plans they have to mitigate for this disruption.”