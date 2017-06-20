North West Regional College conference highlights importance of social media

Two leading professionals in the field of social media have advised young people in the north west about the importance of establishing their online profile.

Ryan Williams, CEO of Connected Talent, and Wayne Denner, an expert on Online Reputation were at North West Regional College to drive home the message that: “If you are a young person planning to join the job market in the next few years, then get working on your social media profile now.”

The pair joined forces at the conference entitled: ‘Social Branding: Your Future’ where they spoke to a gathering of careers professionals from Colleges, schools, and government Careers Services in Northern Ireland and Donegal.

The conference was the culmination of an Erasmus+ funded project Digi.Job.ID, in which NWRC collaborated with partners from Austria, Czech Republic Italy, Slovenia and Spain to create training materials to be used by schools, colleges and providers of youth training.

The materials, which are available online, will help careers professionals to guide young people in effective use of social media tools such as LinkedIn to find jobs.

For more on the project, including training materials go to http://www.digijobid.eu/ .