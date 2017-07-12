North West doctor issues safety warning ahead of peak period for A&E admissions

An Altnagelvin doctor has warned parents to take simple measures to ensure their children don’t end up in hospital over the summer holidays - traditionally a peak period for casualty admissions.

Dr Andrew Hammond, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, at Altnagelvin said: “During the summer months it is important to note that most A&E attendances for children happen at this time of year.

“Summer is a great time for children and young people to get out and be active especially in the good weather and long evenings. By following some simple safety steps some incidences can be avoided to ensure children have a fun-filled and safe summer.”

Dr. Hammond encouraged parents to plaster their children with sunscreen of factor 15 or higher and to make them drink plenty of fluids in order to avoid sunstroke and severe sunburn.

He also said parents should never leave children unattended near water, that they should always be made to wear a helmet when cycling or skating, and that they should always be supervised when using trampolines, swings or bouncy castles, which should be only be used in suitable environments. Children should also be kept away from lawnmowers, barbecues and bonfires

And Dr. Hammond also urged parents to minimise the risk of bee stings by having children wear shoes and light-coloured clothing. Use insect repellent sparingly on older children and never on infants, he warned.