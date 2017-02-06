North West Business Awards now open

Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and City Centre Initiative in association with their principal sponsor Bank of Ireland UK are excited to announce the return of the North West Business Awards.

The North West Business Awards are the premier accolade for firms in the North West and provide an ideal platform for businesses to showcase and celebrate their many achievements and success.

Now in its 12th Year, the North West Business Awards have prospered to become the leading event of their kind in the region. The awards ceremony which provides invaluable networking and promotional opportunities for guests is widely regarded as a ‘must attend’ business event each year.

The North West Business Awards consist of 15 key categories and are free to enter. They are open to all businesses and organisations in the North West region. The successful applicants will be honoured at the prestigious Awards ceremony on Friday, May 19 2017 at the Everglades Hotel, Derry.

George Fleming, President of Londonderry Chamber, said: “The North West Business Awards provide a unique opportunity for businesses to show themselves and to be recognised for their excellence. We encourage our local businesses to enter the awards, letting the rest of the commercial world and the public know about the quality of our local firms. Strong businesses are the basis of a strong economy – and it is only right that achievement is recognised.”

Jim Roddy, Chief Executive of the City Centre Initiative, added: “We are delighted to again bring the North West Business Awards to the city. This year we are looking forward to welcoming our guests to the newly refurbished Everglades Grand Ballroom.”

Eugene Kearney, Commercial Branch Manager, Bank of Ireland UK, said: “Bank of Ireland UK is delighted to come on board once again as principal sponsor of the 2017 North West Business Awards. The calibre of the entries is always excellent and the businesses represent the best in business and people within the North West Region, from all sectors, at all levels. The awards celebrate and reward their efforts and successes and Bank of Ireland UK is proud to support them. We look forward to working closely with the Chamber and CCI once again on this fantastic project.”