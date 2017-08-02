Nobody puts May in the corner...’Dirty Dusting’ at the Riverside

Iconic ‘superwoman’ May McFettridge will be treading the boards of the Riverside Theatre this Autumn in the hilarious comedy ‘Dirty Dusting’.

When three cleaners, Olive, Gladys and Elsie, are threatened with redundancy they feel that their lives are coming to an end until a chance wrong number gives them a new business start-up idea; why not run a telephone sex line?

They’ve got motive, opportunity and a lifetime of experience – some more than others, mind you.

Provided Elsie can teach the other two a few new tricks there’s no reason why they can’t get rich quick providing they can keep their operation a secret from their bosses...and their husband and children...and their grandchildren.

The comedy has been described as ‘a searing indictment of ageism in the 21st Century heavily disguised as a hysterical, laugh-out-loud, heart-warming comedy’.

Dirty Dusting premiered at the Customs House, South Shields in February 2003 and hasn’t stopped since. Two runs at Newcastle Theatre Royal were followed by tours of Scotland, England and Ireland, including a month-long run at the Gaiety Theatre, Dublin.

It has returned to Scotland and Ireland on several occasions since, toured New Zealand and Australia and continues to tour the UK on an almost continual basis.

‘Dirty Dusting’ will play in the Riverside on October 4. Booking on 028 70 123 123 or www.riversidetheatre.org.uk