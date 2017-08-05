New playpark projects developing in Londonderry

The first of a number of new playparks in Londonderry are expected to open within weeks.

Construction work is currently under way on two new play parks at the former Brandywell amenity site and in the Ballyarnett Country Park area.

Contractors will also be announced shortly for another two play parks at Ballymagroarty and at Kilfennan’s Valley Park.

A total of £3.1m is being invested in the new play facilities across the four estates.

The parks were first announced back in February, 2015 under the city’s Social Investment Fund’s Steering Group’s ‘Invest in Play’ initiative.

The project will see new play facilities at Ballymagroarty Play Park, Kilfennan Valley Park, Ballyarnett Country Park and the Brandywell.

The four play facilities are on land owned by the local authority and the council will be responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the facilities. The new facilities are being developed to promote social interaction and physical activity for children and young people.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed: “Work on the Brandywell and Ballyarnett is progressing well and is on schedule to open later this summer. The process to appoint a contractor to begin work at the Kilfennan and Ballymagroarty sites is at an advanced stage and an announcement will be made in the coming weeks.”

A number of other play parks have been developed across Londonderry over recent years, including at Top of The Hill, Irish Street, and Brooke Park.