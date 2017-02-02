New play areas approved for Newtownstewart and Maghermason

Planning permission has been granted for two new play areas at Newtownstewart and Maghermason.

Members gave the proposals the green light at the monthly meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The project at land adjacent to Mourne Park and Mourne Walk in Newtownstewart includes railings and plinth walls, gates, play equipment, pathways, seats, planting and grassing works.

The site, which is currently an informal play space, will be provided with play equipment and seating and will be fenced off.

Approval was also given for a play facility at land to the north west and adjacent to Bready Cricket Club at Keery Road in Magheramason.

This will feature play equipment, fencing and gates, footpaths, seating and signage. The proposal also includes a new multi-use games area and surrounding ball stop fencing that will be enhanced with tree planting and grassing.

Members were informed at the meeting that the site is currently being used as a play area.

Welcoming the decisions, Councillor John Boyle, chair of the Planning Committee, said: “This is great news for the people of Newtownstewart and Magheramason and will bring much benefit to the entire local community in terms of leisure and play provision. T

“The council is delighted to do what it can to support projects that promote local social interaction, physical activity and exercise to local people and are delighted these two projects are progressing.”

Echoing these sentiments, council chief executive John Kelpie said the two projects were welcome and reflect the local government authority’s ongoing commitment in its Community Plan/Inclusive Growth Plan to support investment in parks and sports facility provision across the city and district.