New officer bearers for 2017/18 chosen

City of Derry YFC’s first club meeting of 2017 took the form of Go-Karting and Bubble Ball at Campsie Karting with 59 competitive members rallying around the tracks.

On Wednesday, January 11, Gordon Crockett, Emma Duffy, Jack Gamble, Jemma Gamble and Emma Montgomery competed in Ten Pin Bowling, unfortunately they were not placed but there were a few strikes but it’s the taking part that counts!

The Club held their AGM on Monday, January 23 and the officer bearers for 2017/18 are: Club President Mrs Diane Smyth, Gordon Crockett Club Leader, Assistant Club Leader Cameron Nutt, Lynne Montgomery Club Secretary, Assistant Club Secretary Jemma Gamble, Treasurer Joel Eakin, Assistant Treasurer Ellen McCollum, Club PRO Emma Montgomery and Lewis Crockett Assistant PRO. Thanks to Peter Smith from Derg Valley YFC for chairing the AGM. On January 21 two members, Gordon Crockett and Lynne Montgomery, attended a YFCU Agri Conference entitled ‘INSPIRE‘.