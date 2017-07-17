New Limavady artisan market to showcase some of the best agri-food produce on these islands

The unrivalled produce of the Roe Valley and wider North Coast - one of the richest agri-food areas on these islands - will be showcased at a new artisan market in Limavady at the end of the month.

Roe Valley Speciality Market will be held in Drumceatt Square in Limavady for the first time on Saturday, July 29.

Made up of local food, art and craft producers, it will complement the existing Causeway Speciality Market and Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird, said: “I was delighted to be present at the launch of Roe Valley Speciality Market, which is an exciting addition to our established market network.

“The quality and variety of the local producers in our area never ceases to amaze me, and the creation of this new market will provide a valuable showcase for their products.

“I want to thank the organisers and traders for their enthusiasm and commitment to bringing this fantastic asset to Limavady.”

Shauna McFaul, one of the market organisers said: “The extension of the market network into Limavady is a clear sign of the demand for products which are locally made and have a real story to tell.

“Shopping at a speciality market like this is a unique experience, and our traders are looking forward to meeting their customers and sharing their products and stories with them.”

The first ever Roe Valley Speciality Market will be held at Drumceatt Square outside the Roe Valley Cultural Centre from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, July 29.