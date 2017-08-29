New Foyle Metro bus service launch

People in Londonderry can soon enjoy the benefits of Translink’s new Foyle Metro bus service starting on September 1.

‘Foyle Metro’ is a major development for the City’s public transport network. Operating across 14 bus corridors on a simplified route network, the service features an eye-catching new-look red bus fleet and attractive bus timetable designed to meet the future transport needs of the city.

The new service will boost connectivity providing a frequent, reliable, comfortable and affordable way to travel. As part of the launch celebrations, Translink customers can enjoy a special £2 all-day ticket (child £1) available throughout September.

Foyle Metro offers a range of enhanced connections to shops, amenities, schools, hospital and airport services along with improved integration with Goldline Express and NI Railways services.

The striking red fleet represents an investment of over £3 million comprising 19 brand new buses which are more environmentally-friendly supporting the council’s focus on air quality improvements and a further 20 refurbished buses to ensure the entire service is looking smart.

Launching Foyle Metro, Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “The people of Derry~Londonderry told us they wanted a modern and attractive bus service that reflects and supports the city’s prosperity. We’ve used their feedback to design the ‘Foyle Metro’ experience – its new-look, routes and timetables – and we’re now looking forward to their first impressions from September 1.

“In recent years we have invested over £55m in bus and rail transport improvements in the North West; Foyle Metro is a further major part of our plans to deliver continued passenger growth and make Translink your first choice for travel in Northern Ireland. As a major local employer delivering more than 270 jobs in the North West, Foyle Metro will also help secure a successful future for our business here.

“Ccustomers can now pick-up a Foyle Metro timetable in-station or online and find out more about their new service. Also watch out for launch celebrations in September when we’ll have a special £2 day ticket and plenty of red-themed activities from shopping centre roadshows to social media competitions and tempting giveaways. Just visit our Facebook page or follow @Translink_NI #FoyleMetro.”