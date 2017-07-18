New Breathe Easy Group launched in Waterside

The British Lung Foundation (BLF) have just launched a new Breathe Easy Group for Waterside residents.

The group was formed after a successful Respiratory Information Event which took place in the city last month.

Breathe Easy Groups are open to anyone with a lung condition – from asthma to COPD and lung disease. The research shows that people who come to these groups have less GP appointments and less hospital admissions than those who don’t attend. This is done by the group creating closer links for patients to the local clinical teams and support services.

The next meeting is on Monday, July 24 from 11am – 1pm at the Crescent Community and Cultural Centre, 205-211 Sperrin Park. The meeting will be attended by a local respiratory nurse specialist. Attendance is free and patients are welcome to come with a carer,friend or family member.

www.blf.org.uk/support-in-your-area