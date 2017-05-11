Moville folk rockers Spring Tides only Irish band in running for Balcony TV gong following live performance on Cork fort

Moville folk rockers Spring Tides need your vote after impressively earning a nomination on the final shortlist of twelve for the Balcony TV Music Video Award 2017.

A video of James O’Donnell, Gerard McMonagle, Sean McGranaghan and Cathal Kelly, performing their recent single ‘Harry Haller’ on top of the famous Elizabeth Fort in Cork was selected from over 2,000 live music videos recorded in exotic locations all over the world.

James said: “We are the only Irish band on the shortlist of 12, selected from nearly 2,000 videos Balcony TV recorded and released worldwide last year. Past winners include Mumford and Sons and The Script and as it’s a People’s Choice award we’re trying to get the vote out!”

Vote now at www.poll-maker.com/poll1055997xC58443B4-44