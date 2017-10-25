MLA urges vigilance after house is ransacked

A local MLA has urged vigilance following what he’s described as a spate of burglaries in the Waterside.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton was speaking after a house was ransacked in the Woodburn area between Wednesday, October 18 and Saturday October 21.

Mr. Middleton asked people to report any suspicious activity following the recent Waterside break-in

“Over the weekend there was a burglary at a house in the Woodburn area of the Waterside. This is the latest in a recent spate of thefts throughout the city.

“It appears that there are similarities in how the perpetrators are approaching and targeting properties.

“I would urge residents and home owners to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the PSNI.”

Earlier, Detective Constable Marshall said: “It was reported that sometime between Wednesday, October 18 and Saturday October 21 a property in the area had been entered before being ransacked.

“We are appealing that anyone with information or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time contact Strand Road Criminal investigation Division on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1047 of the 21/10/2017.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”